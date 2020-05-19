India captain Virat Kohli says his father refused to bribe way into team

Virat Kohli has told how his late father refused to pay a bribe to get him into a Delhi state junior team when he was a teenager, the India captain has revealed.

The world's top ranked one-day batsman did not identify who had demanded the bribe but said he was rejected by the team, a rebuff that left him "broken".

"In my home state ... sometimes things happen that are not fair," the Times of India newspaper and other media quoted Kohli as saying during an online forum with India's football captain Sunil Chhetri.

"On one occasion, a certain person did not play by the rules for selection criteria," the skipper added.

"He told my father while I had the merit, a little extra (bribe) was needed to confirm my selection."