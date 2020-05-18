Sport

Siya Kolisi has family cut his hair during lockdown

By Jessica Levitt - 18 May 2020
Siya is living that lockdown life.
Image: Instagram/Siya Kolisi

We've all experienced it: that lockdown hair growth that just can't be sorted at the moment, unless you trust a family member to help you out. That's exactly what Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi did.

Kolisi's locks have certainly grown during the more than 50 days we've been confined (mostly) to our homes. Under lockdown regulations, hairdressers and barbers are not allowed to operate.

So, he trusted a family member to sort out his hair.

"Kutough, kutricky kuwow (it's tough, it's tricky) ! Do not ask your family members to cut your hair okanye uzobhadla! (or you'll regret it. Ngokundichetywa ndicinga uyizoyizo (Getting my hair cut reminded me of Yizo Yizo).

The results, we reckon, are not bad at all.

