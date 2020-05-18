Siya Kolisi has family cut his hair during lockdown

We've all experienced it: that lockdown hair growth that just can't be sorted at the moment, unless you trust a family member to help you out. That's exactly what Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi did.

Kolisi's locks have certainly grown during the more than 50 days we've been confined (mostly) to our homes. Under lockdown regulations, hairdressers and barbers are not allowed to operate.

So, he trusted a family member to sort out his hair.

"Kutough, kutricky kuwow (it's tough, it's tricky) ! Do not ask your family members to cut your hair okanye uzobhadla! (or you'll regret it. Ngokundichetywa ndicinga uyizoyizo (Getting my hair cut reminded me of Yizo Yizo).