Mnisi leaves Kings to join Cheetahs

Senior Isuzu Southern Kings player Howard Mnsisi is leaving to join the Cheetahs, in another blow for the Eastern Cape franchise.

Mnisi, who has captained the Kings this season, is moving to Bloemfontein to play for the Kings’ Guinness PRO14 rivals.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for the powerful centre, who played for the Cheetahs in Super Rugby.

Mnisi was at the Cheetahs in 2013/2014 while still contracted to the Griquas, but enjoyed limited playing time for the Bloemfontein-based team.

After leaving the Cheetahs, Mnisi, played for the Lions between 2015 and 2018.

He joined the Kings in 2019, but due to injuries he enjoyed limited game time at the Port Elizabeth-based PRO14 franchise.

Mnisi played six for the Kings matches, scoring a try.

During his previous stint at the Cheetahs, the current head coach, Hawies Fourie, was an assistant to Naka Drotske.

In 2016, Mnisi was named in the SA ‘A’ squad for the two-match series against the English Saxons.

He was named in the starting XV for the first match in Bloemfontein, and was on the bench for the second game, in George.