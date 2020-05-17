Just hand league title to log leaders Chiefs, says Kgoloko Thobejane

“This whole thing is challenging but if we are not continuing with the season it means that Kaizer Chiefs must be given the league championship because they are leading on points on the log.

"We can’t say this season must overlap into next season‚” said Thobejane‚ who is the coach of ABC Motsepe League side Passion FC in Carolina‚ Mpumalanga.

“We may end up with a situation where there is no relegation and we have two more teams in the PSL‚ and we have two less in the NFD next season.

"The other headache is how are you going to promote teams from the ABC Motsepe League because we have nine teams that will be on top of the log in their respective provinces leagues and you need playoffs to decide who is promoted to NFD.”

Thobejane said before a decision is taken on whether to hand over the title to Chiefs‚ attempts to meet the safety requirements must be explored to the fullest.