Spurs’ Kane to sponsor Leyton Orient’s shirt next season

Tottenham Hotspur's England striker Harry Kane will sponsor Leyton Orient's shirt next season with the space on the front given to promote charitable causes, the League Two (fourth tier) club said on Thursday.

The home shirt will display a thank you message to health care workers on the frontline battling the Covid-19 pandemic while the away and third kits will carry logos of a children's hospice and a mental health charity.

“It is with great pleasure to announce that Harry Kane has taken our front of shirt sponsorship for the 2020-2021 season,” Orient said.

“With approval given from the Premier League, FA and EFL, a first of its kind deal has been agreed which the club are proud of,” it said, with 10% of the proceeds of each shirt sale to be passed to that charity.

Kane, who made his senior debut with east London side Orient in 2011 when he was on loan for half a season from Spurs, said he was proud to support the club and the causes involved.

“I was brought up only a couple of miles from the stadium and I'm happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first professional start,” Kane said.

The league is looking to restart in June and the England skipper said he was ready to play whenever the season resumes.

“I was at a good stage before the lockdown. I was pretty much doing everything except for training with the team,” the 26-year-old said.

“Since the lockdown's happened, I've continued doing sessions online with the team, a bit of specific work where I do my own stuff for the hamstring.

“Last week or so we've been able to go in and do one-on-one training.

“It's been nice to get out and start touching a ball again."