Big blow for Bay as Bok Test postponed

It was a huge blow for Bay rugby fans when a historic first visit by Georgia to play the Springboks at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 18 was postponed on Friday.



World Rugby has announced that all international rugby matches during the 2020 July window have been postponed due to ongoing government and health agency Covid-19 directives...

