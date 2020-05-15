Big blow for Bay as Bok Test postponed
It was a huge blow for Bay rugby fans when a historic first visit by Georgia to play the Springboks at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 18 was postponed on Friday.
World Rugby has announced that all international rugby matches during the 2020 July window have been postponed due to ongoing government and health agency Covid-19 directives...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.