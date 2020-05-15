Anrich Nortje looking forward to more national opportunities

Having had a taste of all three formats of cricket at international level, Proteas pace bowler Anrich Nortje will be relishing more time in the national set-up to learn and refine his craft.



The last 15 months have seen Nortje’s international career take off as he made his first one-day international appearance in a home series against Sri Lanka in March last year, before making his T20 debut in September and Test debut a month later, on tour in India. ..

