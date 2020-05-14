Warriors’ Marco Marais looks to make a difference

PREMIUM

Having not had the best of franchise seasons by his own admission, Warriors batsman Marco Marais will be out to make more of a difference in 2020/2021.



Having first made his debut for the franchise in the white ball format in December 2017 under then caretaker coach Rivash Gobind, the former Border trailblazer has quietly gone about his business putting in some key performances when it mattered. ..

