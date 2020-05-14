Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis backs double quarantine to salvage T20 World Cup

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis said quarantining players for two weeks before and after the 2020 Twenty20 Cricket World Cup could allow it to take place in Australia this year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament is due to be played between October and November but there is uncertainty after the cancellation of other major sporting events.

Some countries have also grounded international flights.

"I read that travelling is going to be an issue for lots of countries," du Plessis said during a live conversation on Facebook with Bangladeshi opener Tamim Iqbal late Wednesday.