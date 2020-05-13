Van Niekerk‚ Matlou‚ Simbine‚ Budler‚ among list of Covid-19 relief fund beneficiaries
Olympic champion and 400m world record-holder Wayde Van Niekerk‚ Banyana Banyana defender Noko Matlou‚ 100m Commonwealth Wealth champion Akani Simbine‚ boxer Hekkie Budler and golfer Fichardt Darren are among a list of top SA sport stars and coaches who have benefited from government’s Covid-19 relief fund.
Athletes who are notably absent on the list of beneficiaries are double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya‚ long jumper and former world champion Luvo Manyonga and former WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete.
The long list from the department of sport is dominated by athletes‚ boxers and golfers but it also covers those who participate in the disciplines of equestrian‚ netball‚ surfing‚ fencing‚ gymnastics‚ canoeing‚ tennis and triathlon.
Athletes belonging to the SA Sports Association for Physically Disabled (SASPD) and those who represent the various SA Football Association (Safa) national teams have also benefited.
In April sports minister Nathi Mthethwa announced the R150m relief fund for the sector in a bid to soften the heavy economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic after the cancellation or suspension of sporting events.
The department said that the monies due to athletes who met the qualifying criteria will be capped at R20,000.
Banyana player Matlou confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning that she received her money on Friday and it has come in handy as she has been idling at home without income.
“I got the money last week Friday and it is going to be of great help to me because things are tough at the moment‚" she said.
"I want to thank our government for helping us during these difficult times. At the moment I am training alone at home because I don’t want to gain weight and struggle when we are called back to play football again.”
Other notable athletes who have benefited from the fund are long jumper Ruswahl Samaai‚ former Comrades Marathon winner Bongimusa Mthembu‚ golfer Zander Lombard and boxers Thabiso Mchunu and Kevin Lerena.
Triathlete Henri Schoeman‚ who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games‚ is one of the athletes who have benefited from the fund.
All the beneficiaries:
EQUESTRIAN:
Chad Cunningham‚ Nicola Mohr
NETBALL:
Ine Maree Venter‚ Khanyisa Chawane‚ Pumza Maweni‚ Rome Dreyer‚ Sigrid Burger‚ Shadine Van Der Merwe‚ Karla Pretorius‚ Zanele Vimbela
SURFING:
Tanika Hoffman‚ Shaun Solomons‚ Tasha Mentasti‚ Kai Linder‚ Johnathan Hutchison
FENCING:
Andrei Mikhailovich‚ Mkhatshwa Hawkins‚ Joseph Maluleke‚ Galukhin Mikhail‚ Pavel Tychler‚ Juliana Rose Barrett‚ Gunter Barry Schröder
SASAPD:
Hilton Langenhoven‚ Hamman Reindhardt‚ Anrune Weyers‚ Suzanne Ferreira‚ Raymond Julius‚ Jason Sewanyana‚ Daniel Damon‚ Cathy Landsberg‚ Charl du Toit‚ Dyan Buis‚ Mpumelelo Mhlangu‚ Jonathan Ntutu‚ Louzanne Coetzee‚ Johanna Pretoruis‚ Zanele Situ
SAFA:
Amanda Mthandi‚ Bongeka Gamede‚ Cameron Cox‚ Kaylin Swart‚ Kholosa Biyana‚ Leandra Smeda‚ Lebohang Ramalepe‚ Lorraine Makhoali‚ Mapaseka Mpuru‚ Pride Nthite‚ Robyn Moodaly‚ Shilene Booysen‚ Tiisetso Makhubela‚ Xiluva Tshabalala‚ Monde Hlatswayo‚ Noxolo Cesane‚ Nomvula Kgoale‚ Neliswa Luthuli‚ Noko Matlou‚ Jessica Williams‚ Eloise Bowers
ATHLETICS:
Melikhaya Frans‚ Nolene Conrad‚ Conradie Jacobus‚ Mmone Mohau‚ Glenrose Xaba‚ Luxolo Adams‚ Charne Bosman‚ Bield Taylon‚ Zeney Van Der Walt‚ Ruan De Vries‚ Khotso Mokoena‚ Shaun Bownes‚ Qhina Mthandazo‚ Paul Corries‚ Monareng Thembo‚ Roto Thando‚ Tshite Tshepo‚ Gardeo Isaacs‚ Gift Leotlela‚ Victor Hogan‚ Samuel Sepeng‚ Gerrit Young‚ Anaso Jobodwana‚ Thulani Mabida‚ Lebo Phalula‚ Rikenette Steenkamp‚ Mazibuko Mthokozisi‚ Clarence Munyai‚ Goodman Thaba‚ Emile Erasmus‚ Theodor Young‚ Owen Van Niekerk‚ Maryna Van Niekerk‚ Sandile Mthembu‚ Karin Le Roux‚ Nick Bester‚ Oliver Mundell‚ Hendrick Ramaala‚ Edwin Khonkhobe‚ Sanelisiwe Mbanjwa‚ Edward Mothibi‚ Zolile Makwayiba‚ Khumo Kotsedi‚ Siyabonga Sakwe‚ Nkosikhona Mhlakwane‚ Desmond Mokgobu‚ Kabelo Seboko‚ Lindsay Hanekom‚ Moondisi Mthethwa‚ Edwin Pule‚ Antonio Farmer‚ Ranti Dikgale‚ Hanlie Murray‚ Makhosonke Mhlongo‚ Dylon Cotter‚ Tebogo Mamatu‚ Wayne Snyman‚ Hamman Le Roux‚ Wenda Nel‚ Irvette Van Blerk‚ JovanVan Vuuren‚ Collen Mulaudzi‚ Marc Mundell‚ Bongimusa Mthembu‚ Rynardt Van Rensburg‚ Thapelo Phora‚ Prinsloo Werner‚ Simon Magakwe‚ Lesiba Mashele‚ Wayde Van Niekerk‚ Chederick Van Wyk‚ Thandolwenkosi Dlodlo‚ Lynique Prinsloo‚ Akani Simbine‚ Ruswahl Samaai‚ Sibusiso Nzima‚ Annie Bothma‚ Zazini Sokwakhana‚ Rantso Mokopane‚ Gerda Steyn‚ Ndumiso Sokhela‚ Sunette Viljoen‚ Juan Van Deventer‚ Cornel Fredericks‚ Antonio Alkana‚ Lebogang Phalula
CANOEING:
Bridgitte Hartley‚ Daniel Graham
BOXING:
Nkululeko Mhlongo‚ Joshua Pretorious‚ Nkosinathi Spelmandla‚ Siboniso Gonya‚ Cleutus Mbhele‚ Ntethelelo Nkosi‚ Mduduzi Mzimela‚ Sanele Maduna‚ Smiso Buthelezi‚ Lindokuhle Dlamini‚ Thysee Brandon‚ Boyd Allen‚ Tristan Webb‚ Roarke Knapp‚ Jabulani Makhense‚ Ricardo Malajika‚ Cyprian Ndaba‚ Thulani Mbenge‚ Hector Budler‚ Khaya Busakwe‚ Bheki Mahlangu‚ Lyten Gloss‚ Khayalethu Mbedje‚ Kabasile Tshabalala‚ Cayden Webb‚ Rirothe Randima‚ Konanani Mutavhatsindi‚ Thembani Mbangata‚ Abdulaziz Kunert‚ Ruhan Louw‚ Wade Hammond‚ Juan Roux‚ Sean Stacey‚ Fenyes Robert‚ Marc Subramoney‚ Cain Dube‚ Sabelo Nkosi‚ Sphesihle Mntungwa‚ Sanele Msimango‚ Mpilo Cele‚ Sthabiso Shabangu‚ Doctor Ntsele‚ Mfundisi Ngema‚ Sphelele Myeza‚ Thabiso Mchunu‚ Xolisani Ndogeni‚ Nonina Bukiwe‚ Rowan Campbell‚ Sean Smith‚ Kevin Lerena‚ John Tshabalala‚ Tebogo Molefe‚ Abbey Mnisi‚ Namhla Tyuluba‚ Pumeza Zinakile‚ Simon Xamalashe
SANABO:
Mlandeleni Mqibisa‚ Thandolwethu Mathiba‚ Zimisele Khomo‚ Sinethemba Blom‚ Makofane Gilbert
GOLF:
Jaco Ahlers‚ Louis Albertse‚ Kyle Barker‚ Anna Becker-Frankel‚ Dwayne Basson‚ Oliver Bekker‚ Stacy Bregman‚ Merrick Bremner‚ Ashleigh Buhai‚ Dean Burmester‚ Bryon Coetzee‚ Estiaan Conradie‚ Ruan Conradie‚ Adilson Da Silva‚ Andre De Decker‚ Louis De Jager‚ Allister De Kock‚ Jason Diab‚ Juran Dreyer‚ James Du Preez‚ Darren Fichardt‚ Luca Filippi‚ Trevor Fisher‚ Nicole Garcia‚ Vaughn Groenewald‚ Madeleen Grosskopf, Lynne Harvey‚ Garrick Higgo Garrick‚ Michael Hollick‚ Jean Hugo‚ Rupert Kaminski‚ Ruan Korb, Jbe Kruger‚ Jacques Kruyswijk‚ Lejan Lewthwaite‚ Zander Lombard‚ Robeerto Lupini‚ Thandazo Mavundla‚ Irvin Mazibuko‚ Makhetha Mazibuko‚ Tandi McCallum‚ David McIntyre‚ Breyten Meyer‚ Anthony Michael‚ Tumelo Molloyi‚ Cameron Moralee‚ Callum Mowat‚ Siyanda Mwandla‚ Andre Nel‚ Shaun Norris‚ Frederick Nortje‚ Derick Petersen‚ Jake Redman‚ Jason Roets, Jake Roos‚ Lyle Rowe‚ Ivana Samu‚ Thabang Simon, Monique Smit‚ Jason Smith, JP Strydom‚ Chris Swanepoel, Toto Thimba, Ulrich Van den berg‚ Divan Van den Heever‚ Petrus Van der Merwe‚ Rourke Van der Spuy‚ Jaco Van Zyl‚ Bradford Vaughan‚ MJ Vljoen‚ Andrew Williamson‚ Quintin Wilsnach‚ Myeki Zethu
GYMNASTICS:
Caitlin Rooskrantz‚ Naveen Daries‚ Mammule Rankoe
TENNIS:
Alwande Skhosana‚ Amos Magagula
TRIATHLON:
Wian Sullwald‚ Richard Murray‚ Henri Schoeman‚ Henrie Michael Schoeman‚ Gillian Sanders