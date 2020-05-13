Olympic champion and 400m world record-holder Wayde Van Niekerk‚ Banyana Banyana defender Noko Matlou‚ 100m Commonwealth Wealth champion Akani Simbine‚ boxer Hekkie Budler and golfer Fichardt Darren are among a list of top SA sport stars and coaches who have benefited from government’s Covid-19 relief fund.

Athletes who are notably absent on the list of beneficiaries are double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya‚ long jumper and former world champion Luvo Manyonga and former WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete.

The long list from the department of sport is dominated by athletes‚ boxers and golfers but it also covers those who participate in the disciplines of equestrian‚ netball‚ surfing‚ fencing‚ gymnastics‚ canoeing‚ tennis and triathlon.

Athletes belonging to the SA Sports Association for Physically Disabled (SASPD) and those who represent the various SA Football Association (Safa) national teams have also benefited.