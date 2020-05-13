Steve Komphela gets philosophical on Twitter and fans are up for it
Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela may be known for his wizardry on the bench, but to his more than 73,000 Twitter followers, he also provides some insightful philosophical debate.
Like on Tuesday, when Komphela posted a video of himself posing a question to fans about whether they would rather buy a Toyota or a Rolls-Royce. The option, of course, came with a few conditions.
He then spent a good portion of his night responding to comments from fans.
Topics like losing one's identity, the power of words and persistence dominated his TL.
#Deep
We are our people, we reflect our people and they reflect us. Our worst ever mistake is losing our identity of them and above all losing being identified witt them. When that happens, our people lose us and we lose them in return. https://t.co/rf45SlpTs0— Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) May 12, 2020
Take football away from me and let’s see what will GOD unveil. I wanna see something. He’s in charge of all the wrap around me. Like oninion as you peel it, you never know the next peeling, page or chapter of the peel. Keep peeling https://t.co/QEfPrpvYYN— Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) May 12, 2020
I’m not dangerous with words, words just put me in danger, https://t.co/SZLajxcWgh— Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) May 12, 2020
Please remind us. I’ll be 62 and still going strong. https://t.co/2PLX7d2yYD— Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) May 12, 2020