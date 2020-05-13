Sport

Steve Komphela gets philosophical on Twitter and fans are up for it

By Jessica levitt - 13 May 2020
Steve Komphela is dropping them pearls of wisdom.
Steve Komphela is dropping them pearls of wisdom.
Image: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX

Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela may be known for his wizardry on the bench, but to his more than 73,000 Twitter followers, he also provides some insightful philosophical debate.

Like on Tuesday, when Komphela posted a video of himself posing a question to fans about whether they would rather buy a Toyota or a Rolls-Royce. The option, of course, came with a few conditions.

He then spent a good portion of his night responding to comments from fans.

Topics like losing one's identity, the power of words and persistence dominated his TL.

#Deep

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
South Africans could be less affected by Covid-19 if born after 1970, experts ...

Most Read

X