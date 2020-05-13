Lockdown won’t keep me from working hard, Riddle says

PREMIUM

While athletes across the globe try to find ways to stay fit and active, Nelson Mandela Bay triathlete Jamie Riddle has been using the lockdown to build a solid foundation for future races.



Port Elizabeth-born Riddle last raced competitively in February where he claimed his first podium as an elite athlete at the African Triathlon Union sanctioned Troutbeck Africa Cup in Zimbabwe...

