Kings deputy Stear fires shots at EP Rugby

PREMIUM

The ongoing feud between the Isuzu Southern Kings and the EP Rugby Union has escalated after Kings deputy chair Rory Stear fired angry shots across the bow of EPRU president Andre Rademan.



Tensions between the Kings and their minority shareholders the EPRU reached boiling point after a shareholders meeting failed to materialise on Tuesday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.