Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has said that South African coaches need to work hard to improve their knowledge and pedigree‚ the way Bidvest Wits’ Gavin Hunt and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Pitso Mosimane have.

Motaung‚ as part of Chiefs’ 50th anniversary celebrations‚ was responding to questions sent into Chiefs’ website by club supporters.

On the question of why it is difficult for local coaches to succeed at Chiefs‚ the chairman responded: “It’s not only at Kaizer Chiefs but all the teams in the league.

“It’s not really difficult but it’s about knowledge. Some of our local coaches need to work harder in terms of acquiring knowledge.