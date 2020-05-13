The Bulls’ buying spree is showing no signs of abating with former Springbok and Stormers wing Gio Aplon being their latest recruit.

At 37‚ Aplon is long past Test reckoning‚ especially with the fact that the Springboks are well stocked from a back three perspective‚ but Bulls director of rugby Jake White looks pretty keen on getting the players he wants for when rugby eventually resumes.

Aplon‚ who played the bulk of his South African domestic rugby for the Stormers and the Western Province‚ left South Africa in 2014 to join Grenoble in France.

At the time of his leaving‚ he had represented the Springboks 17 times and scored five tries.