WATCH | 'I'm back' declares Tyson in training video

Since Tyson hinted at a return, challengers have been lining up for a shot at the boxer known as "Iron Mike".

New Zealand rugby great Sonny Bill Williams, who dabbled in boxing posting a 7-0-0 record, and Australian Paul Gallen, another rugby player with a 9-0-1 record in the ring, have been touted as potential opponents.

A more likely bet, however, would be Evander Holyfield with whom Tyson engaged in several epic bouts during their professional careers.

If Tyson, who retired after a loss to Kevin McBride in 2005, does return to the ring, he will be following in the footsteps of Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao in coming out of retirement for an exhibition fight.

Tyson, who became the youngest heavyweight champion of all time when he defeated Trevor Berbick in 1986 aged 20, won 50 of his 58 professional fights before retiring.

- Reuters