Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari after 2020 season

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel on Tuesday said he would leave Ferrari at the end of the season, saying there was no "common desire" to work together any more.

No replacement was named for Vettel, who dominated Formula One with Red Bull before switching to the Italian marque in 2015.

He said his departure was a "joint decision".

"My relationship with Scuderia Ferrari will finish at the end of 2020," the 32-year-old German said in a statement from Ferrari.