“Currently I am under strict medical surveillance and I am doing quite well under the circumstances.

“To all the fans‚ I would really like to encourage them practice their social distancing. Keep on sanitising your hands and keep on wearing your masks‚” said the former Bidvest Wits player.

Motshwari‚ the only player known to have contracted the flu-like disease in the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ received further support from a number of Pirates fans who commented on the club’s Twitter post and praised the Buccaneers’ for the reassuring update.

While some European leagues are pondering return dates to restart their respective leagues‚ there has been no word from the PSL on potential dates for the resumption of the league.

There Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship were in their final stretch before it was halted by the pandemic. The last league match would have been played this past weekend while the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup are still outstanding.