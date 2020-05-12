Gaston Sirino banned for two matches for assaulting two players

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns will have to conclude the defence of their league title without playmaker Gaston Sirino after the temperamental South American was on Monday slapped with a two-match ban for assaulting two fellow players.

The hot-headed Uruguayan was in February found guilty on several charges together with his club Sundowns by the league’s disciplinary committee but with no sanction announced.

Sundowns were found guilty of bringing the League in disrepute while Sirino was found guilty of assaulting his SuperSport United colleagues Dean Furman and Clayton Daniels during an MTN8 clash in September last year.

In a verdict announced by the leagues disciplinary committee on Monday‚ Sundowns were ordered to pay a fine of R200‚000 of which R150‚000 is suspended for a period of two years on condition that the club is not found guilty of a similar offence during the period of suspension.