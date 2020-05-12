French-based Bafana internationals Zungu, Phiri want to return home

French-based Bafana Bafana internationals Bongani Zungu and Lebogang Phiri have reached out to the SA Football Association (Safa) to see if it can arrange a way home to South Africa for them now that the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season has been cancelled.

Safa president Danny Jordaan revealed that he had a phone conversation on Saturday with Zungu – whose club‚ Amiens SC‚ have been relegated as a result of Ligue 1’s official cancellation due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

With international travel and South African borders shut down by the coronavirus pandemic‚ the player asked Safa to help find a way home for himself and Ligue 2-based midfielder Phiri.