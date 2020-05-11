There could be blood on floor at key Kings meeting

PREMIUM

What should have been an amicable Isuzu Southern Kings shareholders gathering has suddenly escalated into a potential blood on the floor style confrontation when warring rugby officials scrum down on Tuesday.



After a jarring war of words in the media, minority shareholders the EP Rugby Union will have an opportunity to air their grievances in what is expected to be an acrimonious debate...

