Orlando Pirates are “fairly satisfied” with the work of their third coach in 2019-20‚ Josef Zinnbauer‚ Bucs’ administrative officer Floyd Mbele has said.

Mbele said it remains far too early to tell yet if Zinnbauer will be successful at the Soweto giants‚ and even an assessment of his time at the club so far can only be made at the end of the 2019-20 season.

“Well we are fairly satisfied given the task that was at hand in terms of him stabilising the team‚” Mbele said.

“Obviously there are seven games to go‚ so I think this question is better responded to at the end of the season.