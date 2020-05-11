Following months of continuous and intense speculation on the future of coach Pitso Mosimane‚ Mamelodi Sundowns have said that they will no longer be making further comments on the matter.

In a brief statement on Monday afternoon‚ Sundowns management said they have observed over several months the speculation and false statements concerning several issues that includes the contract of Mosimane.

“Mamelodi Sundowns has observed over several months the speculation and the false statements concerning several issues including the contract of Pitso Mosimane‚” read the club’s statement.

“It is the policy of Mamelodi Sundowns not to respond or to comment on speculations or false statements.