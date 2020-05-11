Bay synchronised swimmers use technology to stay fit

With no swimming pools at their disposal to refine their skills due to Covid-19, South African artistic swimmers have taken to technology in a bid to keep their fitness levels up in the event of a return to action.

Artistic swimmers from across the country have linked online with some renowned coaches to keep themselves active through the lockdown, Bay coach and SA convenor of the artistic swimming technical committee Moira Norden said.

Norden was appointed as the assistant manager to accompany a team of swimmers to a Fina Artistic World Series event in Egypt at the end of March.

She said the event had been cancelled only two days before the start by the world governing body.