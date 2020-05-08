IPL giants eye investment in the Hundred

The owners of Indian Premier League team the Kolkata Knight Riders want to invest in the Hundred if the tournament is opened up to private investment.

Private investment was initially rejected when the idea of the new 100-ball competition was conceived, but the financial turbulence caused by Covid-19 is leading to a re-evaluation of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s stance, CEO Tom Harrison said last week.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by a group that includes Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, are one of a number of parties known to be interested in having a financial involvement in a Hundred team.

Were the Knight Riders to invest in a team in the Hundred, they would probably to want to change the nickname of their franchise to the Knight Riders, as they did when they bought the Caribbean Premier League side Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel, who are now known as Trinbago Knight Riders.

Other groups known to be interested in investing in the Hundred include Ikon, which runs the Caribbean Premier League

“Like any commercial opportunity in sport, we’d be very interested in having a look at it,” Pete Russell, a partner at Ikon, said.

“If the projected financial impact Covid-19 is going to have on all sports becomes a reality, then this route would seem to make a lot of sense for the ECB.

“Financial backing from groups such as the Knight Riders would mark a huge shift in English cricket.”

Harrison’s comments last week, on the day the Hundred was postponed until next year, revealed that private investment was being considered.

“Maybe coronavirus and the financial impact will force us to look at some of those opportunities,” Harrison said.

His comments followed a report by Oakwell Sports Advisory, which assisted private equity company CVC Capital Partners with its rugby investments, that advocated private investment in the Hundred.

Many major short-format leagues, with the notable exceptions of England’s Twenty20 Blast and, for now, the Hundred, and Australia’s Big Bash League, have some form of private investment.

While the Caribbean Premier League is 95% privately owned, other major leagues such as the IPL and the Pakistan Super League are owned by respective cricket boards.

Private investors are then able to buy into the teams themselves, with the national boards selling licensing rights to the sides to generate cash.

This model — selling equity in the eight franchises — is the one the ECB is most likely to embrace if it allows private investment in the Hundred.

While there would be considerable opposition from many stakeholders in the English game — the MCC have already made their opposition known — the new financial climate, combined with strict guarantees about the ECB retaining overall working control of the competition, may lead to a shift in opinion.