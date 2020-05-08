Conditioning coach Runeshan Moodley benefits from Warriors experience

PREMIUM

Eastern Province strength and conditioning cricket coach Runeshan Moodley believes his stint as interim assistant coach with the Warriors will help his growth in all spheres of the game.



Moodley, 35, who was acting head coach for EP in the absence of Piet Botha, spent just over four months with the Eastern Cape franchise, working alongside acting head coach Robin Peterson since December...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.