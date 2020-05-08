Chippa coach Mokwena gives back to community through his Soweto club
Chippa United coach Rulani Mokwena’s SAB League club, Black Poison, has been a gateway for many players to reach professional status in the Absa Premier League.
The Soweto-based club has developed players such as Xola Mlambo, Linda Mntambo, Brighton Mhlongo, Siyabonga Zulu, Thuso Phala, Linda Shiba, Sipho Moeti, Tumelo Mogale and Mpho Makola who have been a force to be reckoned with in the PSL...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.