Chippa coach Mokwena gives back to community through his Soweto club

PREMIUM

Chippa United coach Rulani Mokwena’s SAB League club, Black Poison, has been a gateway for many players to reach professional status in the Absa Premier League.



The Soweto-based club has developed players such as Xola Mlambo, Linda Mntambo, Brighton Mhlongo, Siyabonga Zulu, Thuso Phala, Linda Shiba, Sipho Moeti, Tumelo Mogale and Mpho Makola who have been a force to be reckoned with in the PSL...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.