Why Mokwena did not celebrate Pirates’ goals in win against Black Leopards

Rulani Mokwena has said there was no significance to him not celebrating Orlando Pirates’ goals in their 3-1 Absa Premiership win over Black Leopards in head coach Josef Zinnbauer’s first match in charge in December.

Mokwena was Bucs’ caretaker in a battling phase following the bombshell departure of Milutin Sredojevic as head coach three games into the 2019-20 season.

Much was made of him apparently not celebrating the goals or communicating with Zinnbauer and second assistant Fadlu Davids in the game against Leopards at Orlando Stadium on December 21.