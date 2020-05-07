Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari tests positive for Covid-19

“The health and wellbeing of our players, officials, and the wider community remains our highest priority in this difficult time.

“The club has also advised that the player must notify the doctors of all the people that he has been in contact with to ensure that they also get tested.

“We urge everybody to continue practicing safe and healthy measures to contain and mitigate the spread of the infection.

“Always wash your hands; wear masks in public and always remember to practice social distancing.”

The news will come as a blow for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) whose executive committee is today locked in a meeting to plan for when the season can be completed.

A player testing positive will be a blow to their case for games returning with the safety of the players not being put at risk. Each team in the Absa Premiership has about seven games remaining in the season that must be completed by July 31 as by directive of Fifa.