Giro d'Italia branded 'biggest loser' in new cycling calendar

Italy's Giro d'Italia was branded "the biggest loser" on Wednesday amid anger over the revised international cycling calendar which Italians believe favours the Tour de France.

"Rosa Di Rabbia (Pink with anger)," daily Gazzetta Dello Sport wrote on the front page of "a decision that goes against common sense and history".

"Lots of races and little space: the Giro loses," agreed La Republicca.

Cycling governing body UCI on Tuesday revealed the new calendar which it is hoped will salvage a season in turmoil amid the coronavirus pandemic which has killed nearly 260,000 worldwide.

Italy, where 29,000 people have died, will host the first race on August 1 with the Strade Bianca in Siena, with the final European race also on the peninsula with the Giro di Lombardia on October 31.