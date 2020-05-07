Gauteng cricket boss Jack Madiseng‚ once tipped for the Cricket South Africa (CSA) presidency‚ will step down from his role as Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) president at Saturday’s annual general meeting in Johannesburg.

The departure of Madiseng means Gauteng cricket will have a new boss after the May 9 election and ends his perceived desire to replace Chris Nenzani as CSA president.

CGL chief executive Jono Leaf-Wright wrote to the clubs last week informing them that Madiseng will not be standing for re-election.

Madiseng declined to comment when contacted by TimesLIVE on Wednesday and referred media queries to communications manager Wanele Mngomezulu.

“I am actually in the process of drafting a formal press statement regarding the end of the current board’s tenure‚ expect it on Thursday‚” Mngomezulu told TimesLIVE.