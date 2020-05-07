British boxing chiefs issue guidelines for return to ring

Boxers fighting in Britain would be required to wear masks during ring walks and would be banned from using a spit bucket under proposals to allow for a resumption of the sport, it was reported on Wednesday.

Boxing authorities are reportedly gearing up for a July re-start following the coronavirus shutdown.

The BBC said a consultation document sent to promoters proposed that boxing cards would take place behind closed doors with a maximum five bouts and no "championship contests".

Boxers would be allowed to box without a mask but referees and corner staff would be obliged to wear them.