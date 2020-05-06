“How do you serve a board or members that are clear and adamant that they will not support the black Africans?

“I’ve never hidden it from anyone‚ I am for the Africanisation of the game and that’s what most people know Ntsongo as.

“So for as long as there is this resistance to supporting the majority of black Africans on that board‚ I will not be part of that (CGL board)‚” Sibiya told TimesLIVE on Tuesday‚ a day after resigning.

Muller could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.

The resignations come in the wake of the majority of CGL clubs blatantly voting against the recommendations of both the Langa and Ngoepe Reports.

The two reports‚ one presented to the national governing body in 2010 and the latest one in December last year‚ found that transformation in Gauteng cricket has received “cosmetic changes” over the years.