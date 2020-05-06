Mike Tyson back in shape as he considers charity exhibitions

Mike Tyson's decision to return to training has been met with enthusiasm from fans and some fellow fighters after the release of a short video that shows the 53-year-old still has plenty of speed and power as he ponders boxing in exhibition bouts.

The former world heavyweight champion, who said he could return to the ring in exhibitions to raise money for charity, posted a training video on social media that has been viewed more than nine million times.

The video shows American Tyson, the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, working the pads with trainer Rafael Cordeiro.

"I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring, I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape," Tyson said in an Instagram Live session with rapper T.I.