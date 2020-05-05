Tributes pour in as soccer fans remember AmaZulu's Cedric 'Sugar Ray' Xulu - 'the legend has fallen'
The death of football legend and member of the AmaZulu football club, Cedric Sugar Ray Xulu has been met with touching tributes from football fans who have hailed him a hero.
AmaZulu on Monday announced his passing and conveyed condolences to his family and those close to him.
Last year he was honoured by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as one of KwaZulu-Natal's living soccer legends.
He was awarded with a prestigious chairman's award during the 2018/19 ceremony, alongside Siyabonga Nomvete, according to AmaZulu FC website.
The 81-year old was born in Durban. The Sugar Ray Xulu stadium in Clermont is named after him.
KZN premier, Sihle Zikalala said the construction of the stadium in 2010 continues to be a fitting tribute for the legend whose impeccable soccer skills helped put the province and country on the map.
“He put the province and country on the map despite the constraints of the time. This is a generation that succeeded when odds were stacked against them and left a permanent footprint in our landscape,” he said in a statement.
Here's a glimpse into some of the tributes conveyed via Twitter:
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sugar Ray Xulu, an AmaZulu legend.— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) May 4, 2020
Our condolences go out to all his friends and family during this tragic time! 🙏🏽
Rest In Peace legend! 💚#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/YShLc3ZQnY
The Abafana Bes'thende family are very saddened to hear the passing of soccer legend Cedric "Sugar Ray' Xulu. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. May time heal the sadness that you feel with the loss. pic.twitter.com/eXQIIgsj7U— Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) May 4, 2020
RIP LEGEND!!— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 4, 2020
Cedric "Sugar Ray" Xulu...... 💔🙏🏾💔 pic.twitter.com/NzfHvtt5xR
If you still don't understand why @robertmarawa always celebrates the lives of our LEGENDS on #MSW while they're still alive, then you will never understand...— Siyabonga Mzenda (@SyaMzenda) May 4, 2020
Rest In Power Sugar Ray Xulu 💔💔
Donda, Gxabhashe, Makhathini!!! pic.twitter.com/6PloYKixfE
Two left handed former AmaZulu legends. Unfortunately Sugar Ray Xulu left us yesterday. A true gentleman of soccer. Hamba kahle Gxabhashe. pic.twitter.com/gFGTmOMfVN— Zakhele Gumede (@zakheleg) May 5, 2020
AmaZulu legend Cedric "Sugar Ray" Xulu has passed away. he is awarded for his bravery in the field and passion for football. He secured his legendary status when he flew from— Mfundoyakhe Shezi 🇿🇦 (@Mfundoyakhe_S) May 4, 2020
DBN-JHB to score a goal when Blacks were losing against the whites during apartheid. Rest in Peace Xulu pic.twitter.com/zBXi6Z6Imm
Legend of the game has fallen.— Lehlogonolo Ditshego (@DitshegoHloxx) May 5, 2020
RIP bab Cedric "Sugar Ray" Xulu
💔🙇♂️🙏 pic.twitter.com/J1iGrT0N9M
Condolences to the XULU family on passing of the SA Legend uBABA Cedric’Sugar Ray’Xulu, and to all soccer loving ppl🙏🙏🙏— Blessing Masango (@MasangoBlessin8) May 5, 2020
Rest In Peace to the iconic legend Cedric "Sugar Ray" Xulu... Go join our fall heroes in Heaven. Long Live Legend! Condolences to the Xulu family, friends and South African Football Fraternity 🙏🏿⚽🙌🏾 #RIPSugarRayXulu pic.twitter.com/VCC8XbqLXC— Cellular ➐ (@robzinterris) May 4, 2020