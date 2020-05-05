Tributes pour in as soccer fans remember AmaZulu's Cedric 'Sugar Ray' Xulu - 'the legend has fallen'

Last year he was honoured by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as one of KwaZulu-Natal's living soccer legends.

He was awarded with a prestigious chairman's award during the 2018/19 ceremony, alongside Siyabonga Nomvete, according to AmaZulu FC website.

The 81-year old was born in Durban. The Sugar Ray Xulu stadium in Clermont is named after him.

KZN premier, Sihle Zikalala said the construction of the stadium in 2010 continues to be a fitting tribute for the legend whose impeccable soccer skills helped put the province and country on the map.

“He put the province and country on the map despite the constraints of the time. This is a generation that succeeded when odds were stacked against them and left a permanent footprint in our landscape,” he said in a statement.

Here's a glimpse into some of the tributes conveyed via Twitter: