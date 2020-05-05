Sport

Tributes pour in as soccer fans remember AmaZulu's Cedric 'Sugar Ray' Xulu - 'the legend has fallen'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 05 May 2020
Cedric 'Sugar Ray' Xulu has died at 81-years old.
Cedric 'Sugar Ray' Xulu has died at 81-years old.
Image: Twitter/AmaZulu FC

The death of football legend and member of the AmaZulu football club, Cedric Sugar Ray Xulu has been met with touching tributes from football fans who have hailed him a hero.

AmaZulu on Monday announced his passing and conveyed condolences to his family and those close to him.

Last year he was honoured by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as one of KwaZulu-Natal's living soccer legends.

He was awarded with a prestigious chairman's award during the 2018/19 ceremony, alongside Siyabonga Nomvete, according to AmaZulu FC website.

The 81-year old was born in Durban. The Sugar Ray Xulu stadium in Clermont is named after him.

KZN premier, Sihle Zikalala said the construction of the stadium in 2010 continues to be a fitting tribute for the legend whose impeccable soccer skills helped put the province and country on the map.

“He put the province and country on the map despite the constraints of the time. This is a generation that succeeded when odds were stacked against them and left a permanent footprint in our landscape,” he said in a statement.

Here's a glimpse into some of the tributes conveyed via Twitter:

Latest Videos

‘It’s scary being back’ - Joy and fear as some South Africans return to work ...
WATCH: How will Covid-19 pandemic affect private equity industry?

Most Read

X