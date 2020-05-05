Faf du Plessis reveals he crumbled under pressure

Faf du Plessis has for the first time revealed that he crumbled under pressure and requested the team management for some time off after the Proteas were trounced by England in the Test series.

The 35-year-old quit the national cricket team’s captaincy in mid February following a crushing 3-1 defeat to England in the four-match series.

Du Plessis was dropped for the limited-overs series with Cricket South Africa (CSA) at the time saying he was being rested.

But the Pretoria-born player on Monday contradicted CSA when he said the pressure to deliver results was just relentless and he ended giving in.