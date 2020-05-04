Sport

Chippa players still drawing full salaries

PREMIUM
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 04 May 2020

Chippa United players are still being paid 100% of their salaries despite tough economic times, the club’s chief operations officer, Lukhanyo Mzinzi, says.

Some sporting codes and businesses have undergone pay cuts, and others are closing shop due to the Covid-19 pandemic...

