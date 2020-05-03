Metro’s R6m payout saves struggling Kings
A massive extra funding payout of R6m by the Nelson Mandela Bay metro has averted a wage crisis at the embattled Isuzu Southern Kings.
The funding was granted after an urgent meeting between metro officials and Isuzu Southern Kings chair Loyiso Dotwana...
