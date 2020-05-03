Liverpool should be awarded Premier League title, says Gerard Houllier

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier believes his old club should be awarded the Premier League title even if the season is not completed because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top with nine games left to play in the Premier League, which has been on hold since March 9 as the novel coronavirus spread across the globe.

According to Houllier, who led Liverpool to FA Cup and Uefa Cup glory in 2001 during his six-year spell at Anfield, Juergen Klopp's team would be deserved champions.

Asked if they should be awarded their first top-flight title since 1990, the former France coach told TalkSport: "Yeah.

"That’s what they did in France. They gave it to Paris St Germain. They had a 12-point lead and I think Liverpool needed just two games to win the title.