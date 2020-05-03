Global season in 'embryo stage' for World Rugby chief Bill Beaumont

Newly re-elected World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said on Sunday plans for a global season are in the early phases of discussion.

Former England captain Beaumont, 68, who beat ex-Argentina skipper Agustin Pichot to the position this weekend, said the coronavirus pandemic had encouraged the idea about northern and southern hemisphere campaigns aligning.

Reports in Britain's The Rugby Paper claim European sides and teams from countries such as Rugby World Cup winners South Africa could play at the same time of the year.

"These are very much in the embryo stage at the moment. People are talking because what has stimulated the debate is the position regarding this year," Beaumont said.

"The north go south in one month then immediately afterwards the sides would go north. We have to bear in mind that we have to take all stakeholders with us," he added.