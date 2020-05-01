Chippa coach happy with support from club boss Mpengesi

Chippa United soccer coach Rulani Mokwena says club boss Siviwe Mpengesi has backed him to the hilt since he joined the Eastern Cape side in March and the length of his stay in Port Elizabeth will depend on whether the team owner wants him to continue after the existing arrangement ends.

Mokwena joined Chippa in March in a surprise move and his agreement runs until the end of the season.

He guided his new team to a hard-fought 0-0 draw away to Bidvest Wits in his first and only match in charge before SA went into lockdown.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach said it would be up to Mpengesi to decide whether to continue the relationship.