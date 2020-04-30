Time to call it quits in PRO14, says Rennie

It's time to stop flogging the players: shut down the Guinness PRO14 season and declare dominant club Leinster as 2020 champions, says Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie.



The outspoken coach has called on PRO14 bosses not to flog the players by trying to squeeze the end of the campaign in before the next season...

