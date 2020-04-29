The Democratic Alliance (DA) have called for the suspension of South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan.

The DA’s call comes in reaction to a damning report allegedly leaked to the media by Safa ex-acting CEO Gay Mokoena making several strong and even startling criticisms of Jordaan’s handling of affairs as president.

Member of parliament and DA Shadow minister of sports Tsepo Mhlongo said in a statement titled‚ “Allegations made by former SAFA CEO cannot be wished away‚ and should be investigated by an independent body”‚ that Jordaan should be suspended pending such a probe.

“I have noted with concern‚ the allegations made by the former Acting SAFA CEO‚ Gay Mokoena against SAFA President Danny Jordaan‚ accusing him of flouting the association’s rules‚” Mhlongo stated.

“In the letter Mokoena launches a scathing attack on the SAFA President‚ accusing him of running the football association as his own fiefdom‚ among a host of other allegations. These are serious allegations that cannot and should not be taken lightly. The DA calls for a full scale investigation into these claims.