Warriors find ways to maintain fitness

PREMIUM

Warriors strength and conditioning coach Drikus Saaiman believes keeping fit during this time will be a key factor to keeping the franchise players primed and ready for a return to action.



With the world’s sporting community at the mercy of the global Covid-19 outbreak, Saaiman said they had to find alternative ways to keep the players training during this period...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.