PRO14 face new crippling cash blow

The report says: “Without the investment, and given the economic meltdown currently taking place in all professional sports, there could be serious repercussions.

“The same will go for the PRO14 tournament as a whole

“They could face crippling claw backs from sponsors and TV partners if they cannot finish the current season, including the play-offs and final.

“Given the clamour to play international matches ahead of anything else when rugby eventually returns, the shape of next season remains very much up in the air.”

WRU CEO Martyn Phillips admitted last week that in the given crisis the goal now “is to try and come out of the other side with all the people we went into it with”.

But he says it will get harder and harder if there is no income between April and December.

“The Welsh regions are tough models to run and the unions are being challenged financially across the world,” Phillips said.

“The regions have been able to run on a lean model, so they are good at managing on limited resources.

“We’ve tried to put in as much money as we can and the focus of the Professional Rugby Board is to make sure we all come out the other side.”

In Wales, 40,000 tickets for Judgement Day had been sold for the annual battle of the four regions at Principality Stadium in April.

At present, the home of Welsh rugby is a field hospital ready to accommodate 4,000 patients and is unlikely to be available to host a major event until the end of the summer at the earliest.

That will put further pressure on the now non-existent cash flow of the regions, while the Welsh Rugby union are sweating, along with all other unions, on potentially missing out on their four November internationals.

Plans have been put on hold to fit in the cash-cow fixtures from the summer tours and autumn Tests and the nightmare scenario would be that none of them would be able to play out to full crowds.

Wales are due to head to Japan and New Zealand this summer before receiving Fiji, New Zealand, Argentina and world champions SA.

Adding to the calamitous financial picture, the TV rights to the November matches have not as yet been sold.

“Nobody has ever seen anything like this before, where your revenues disappear overnight and you don’t know when they are going to come back.

“We are no clearer than we were a month ago,” Phillips said.