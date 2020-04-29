Mission possible: Captain Dane on SA’s World Cup dream

SA need to improve their fielding if they are to go one better in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in early 2021, skipper Dane van Niekerk says.

The Proteas have already booked their place and will be making their seventh appearance in the World Cup.

This comes after their 3-0 series sweep over hosts New Zealand in the Women’s Championship in January.

Port Elizabeth’s Van Niekerk, 27 said the team needed to work on the finer aspects of their game ahead of the World Cup.

“It’s funny, I would have genuinely said our batting and consistency [needed improving] but I think that is something from the past we rectified really well in the T20 World Cup,” Van Niekerk said.

SA were narrowly beaten by Australia in a rain-affected semifinal of the global showcase in Sydney in early March.

“We have a really good depth in our batting at the moment,” the skipper and all-rounder said.

“I think we need to work on just the general fielding, the awareness around it and at crunch moments.

“We need to make half-chances count and that [can] change the game for us.