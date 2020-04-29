Mission possible: Captain Dane on SA’s World Cup dream
SA need to improve their fielding if they are to go one better in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in early 2021, skipper Dane van Niekerk says.
The Proteas have already booked their place and will be making their seventh appearance in the World Cup.
This comes after their 3-0 series sweep over hosts New Zealand in the Women’s Championship in January.
Port Elizabeth’s Van Niekerk, 27 said the team needed to work on the finer aspects of their game ahead of the World Cup.
“It’s funny, I would have genuinely said our batting and consistency [needed improving] but I think that is something from the past we rectified really well in the T20 World Cup,” Van Niekerk said.
SA were narrowly beaten by Australia in a rain-affected semifinal of the global showcase in Sydney in early March.
“We have a really good depth in our batting at the moment,” the skipper and all-rounder said.
“I think we need to work on just the general fielding, the awareness around it and at crunch moments.
“We need to make half-chances count and that [can] change the game for us.
“We have been found wanting a lot of times when it comes to those small areas.
“We have covered, I guess, the big areas now — it’s just the finer details that we need to work on.”
Van Niekerk said by already having qualified for the tournament, the Proteas women had eased some pressure on themselves, which would allow them to focus on the Cup itself.
“It makes life a lot more easier. It’s nerve-racking to go the qualifiers.
“If you suffer one loss you can find yourself wanting and maybe not even going to the World Cup.
“So it’s very stressful — I am just glad that we don’t have to go there.
“That was our first goal. We said after the previous qualifiers that we don’t want to go again.
“I think it just takes a lot of pressure off us,” she said.
“We can now focus on the World Cup and we want to achieve there and not worry about anything else.
“All our plans will go straight into the World Cup.
There is still some uncertainty of a possible date change as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 12th edition of the World Cup is scheduled to take place in New Zealand between February 6 and March 7.
Van Niekerk’s wife, SA all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, said there was no doubt in their minds that the tournament would take place as scheduled.
“I don’t think that this [disruption caused by pandemic] will go until then. Hopefully, we can get some cricket before then,” Kapp said.
“We are still preparing and training as if we are going to play a World Cup in February,” the 30-year-old added.