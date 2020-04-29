Gayle slams 'worse than coronavirus' Sarwan after Tallawahs exit

Chris Gayle said Ramnaresh Sarwan was "worse than the coronavirus" as he blamed his "evil" former West Indies team-mate for his exit from the Jamaica Tallawahs team in the Caribbean Premier League.

The 40-year-old Gayle was released by Twenty20 franchise the Tallawahs last week and the big-hitting opener held assistant coach Sarwan responsible during a remarkable 15-minute video posted on his YouTube channel.

"Right now Sarwan, you are worse than the coronavirus right now," said Gayle.

"You are a snake, you are so vindictive still immature, still stabbing people in the back.

"What transpired with the Tallawahs, you had a big part to play," said Gayle, the all-time leading run-scorer in Twenty20 internationals.

"You know, Sarwan, you're not the most loved person in the Caribbean ... You're so vindictive. You're still immature, still stabbing people in the back."