Cricket SA and Gauteng provincial board headed towards collision

Cricket South Africa (CSA) seem to be on a collision course with the Gauteng provincial board after the Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) appeared to defy a directive from by the national controlling body.

CSA had to step in and exert its authority after CGL clubs seemingly undermined the findings and recommendations of the Judge Ngoepe Report at a meeting in March.

A commission of inquiry chaired by Judge Bernard Ngoepe ruled in December that transformation at Gauteng cricket has only received “cosmetic changes”.

The 60-page ruling recommended that the current CGL board composition of a three-two-two split be “retained”.

The three-two-two split stems from a racial voting bloc system dating as far back as the Langa Report of 2010.

It was implemented from 2013 and sees black Africans‚ under the Black African Cricket Clubs umbrella (BACC)‚ occupy the majority of the seven seats reserved for non-independent directors on the CGL board.

Clubs from previously advantaged backgrounds‚ and the so-called Coloured and Indian community‚ occupy two seats apiece.

Ngoepe said given the obvious importance of the role of the board as the determiner of policy‚ its composition is relevant to the issue of provision of facilities and distribution of funds in the province.