Bay cyclist Brad Gouveris claims podium in Zwift virtual race
Port Elizabeth cyclist Brad Gouveris added another feather to his virtual racing cap by claiming a podium finish in the Zwift Crit City Slam at the weekend.
Finishing in third place, a mere 0.31 seconds behind the winner, Gouveris narrowly missed out on the top placings after a sprint to the finish line. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.