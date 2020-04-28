Bay cyclist Brad Gouveris claims podium in Zwift virtual race

Port Elizabeth cyclist Brad Gouveris added another feather to his virtual racing cap by claiming a podium finish in the Zwift Crit City Slam at the weekend.



Finishing in third place, a mere 0.31 seconds behind the winner, Gouveris narrowly missed out on the top placings after a sprint to the finish line. ..

