Kings players waiting anxiously for salaries after additional funding delay
The financial storm whipped up by the Covid-19 pandemic has left concerned Isuzu Southern Kings players waiting for their April salaries.
Kings chair Loyiso Dotwana moved quickly to calm his players fears, saying all salaries, usually paid on the 25th of each month, would be paid by no later than Thursday this week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.