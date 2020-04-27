Kings players waiting anxiously for salaries after additional funding delay

The financial storm whipped up by the Covid-19 pandemic has left concerned Isuzu Southern Kings players waiting for their April salaries.



Kings chair Loyiso Dotwana moved quickly to calm his players fears, saying all salaries, usually paid on the 25th of each month, would be paid by no later than Thursday this week...

